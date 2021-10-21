AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

ALA opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.73. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$16.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

