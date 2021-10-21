Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 551,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,603. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

