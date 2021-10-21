Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 130510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Altice USA by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,122,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

