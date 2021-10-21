Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,021,483 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,071,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $18,720,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

