Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,297. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.