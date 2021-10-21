Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.40

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €193.40 ($227.53) and last traded at €189.20 ($222.59), with a volume of 21312 shares. The stock had previously closed at €188.00 ($221.18).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.71.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

