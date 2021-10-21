Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

