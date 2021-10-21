Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,146.24.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,415.06 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

