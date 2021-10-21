Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,413.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

