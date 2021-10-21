Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Ambarella worth $54,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

AMBA opened at $174.02 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

