Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and approximately $456,459.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambrosus

Get Ambrosus alerts:

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,202,165 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.