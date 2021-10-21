AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $742.23

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $742.23 and last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $728.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.83.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after acquiring an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMERCO by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 2,496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

