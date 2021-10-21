American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

