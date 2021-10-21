American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEP stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

