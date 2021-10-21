American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of American Superconductor worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Superconductor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 93,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

American Superconductor stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.