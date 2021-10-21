American Tower (AMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $276.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.