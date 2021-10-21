American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $276.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

