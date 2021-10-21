American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.82. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2,670.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

