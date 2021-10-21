American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of American Water Works worth $65,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $1,927,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

