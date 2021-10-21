American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Water Works worth $69,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

