Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

