Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

