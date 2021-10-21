Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Shares of AMGN opened at $209.66 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.