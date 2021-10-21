Amgen Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.76 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.99. 1,915,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.47. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

