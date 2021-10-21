AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Up 5.3%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. 825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

