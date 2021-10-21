Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.09. 80,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,887,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amyris by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amyris by 532.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $4,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

