Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.05

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.05 and last traded at $178.80, with a volume of 142947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

