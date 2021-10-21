Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,103 shares of company stock worth $3,097,260.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.