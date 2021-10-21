Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.83 Million

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post sales of $777.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

