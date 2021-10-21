Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $276.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.