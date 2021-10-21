Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $8.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.2% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

