Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $275.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.19 and its 200 day moving average is $315.16. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

