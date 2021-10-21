Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

KNSL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.