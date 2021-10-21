Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post $709.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.20 million to $716.66 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.