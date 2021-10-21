Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 249,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

