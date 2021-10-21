Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

XFOR stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

