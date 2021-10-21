Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

