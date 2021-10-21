Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $21.94 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

CURI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.