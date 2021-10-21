Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. DarioHealth reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million.

DRIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Aegis dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $16.51 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

In other news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

