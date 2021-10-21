Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 6,673.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $390.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.74. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

