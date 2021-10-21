Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.