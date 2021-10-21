Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $75.76 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

