Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report sales of $31.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.