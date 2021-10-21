Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.28 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $222.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.60 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $911.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.39 million to $933.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $934.10 million, with estimates ranging from $908.20 million to $968.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

TCBI opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,946,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

