Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 477,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

