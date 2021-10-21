Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

VYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,511 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

