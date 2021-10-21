Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The firm had revenue of C$228.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

