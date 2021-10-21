Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

