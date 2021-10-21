Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 21st (AC, AEM, AP.UN, BBD.B, BCM, BLN, BTO, CFP, CNQ, CP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 21st:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$86.00 to C$81.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Evercore Inc. from C$52.00 to C$57.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$200.00 to C$191.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$129.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was given a $3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

