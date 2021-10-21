Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 21st (CFPZF, CNI, CP, CPXWF, CROX, DTE, EFRTF, FTS, HDIUF, IPOOF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 21st:

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Canfor Co alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)

had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.